Grand jury releases report on Oklahoma Avenue Parking Village

Report titled, ‘Safe parking? Oklahoma is not OK!’

– The San Luis Obispo County Civil Grand Jury recently investigated the establishment, operation, site conditions, and outcomes of the Oklahoma Avenue Parking Village safe parking site (previously known as Kansas Avenue Safe Parking) set up by San Luis Obispo County.

The grand jury reports that it found a number of major deficiencies in the planning and operation of the site and serious issues related to existing site conditions including safety, security, and sanitation. The findings and recommendations in its report highlight each of these concerns.

The site was opened in August 2021 to provide 24/7 safe parking and case management services for individuals and families living in their vehicles. Overseen by the Homeless Services Division within the Department of Social Services, the county subsequently announced its intent to begin a shutdown of the site after 18 months of operation.

Click here to view the full report.

The full transcripts of grand jury reports are at https://www.slo.courts.ca.gov/general-information/jury-service/grand-jury. This website provides information on how to apply to become a grand juror. It also has the citizen complaint form for use by the public to submit complaints to the grand jury regarding county issues.

