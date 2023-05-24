Grand jury report reveals date of men’s colony facility closures

Part of facility that will remain open received renovations

– The 2022-2023 San Luis Obispo County Grand Jury this week released its annual inspection report of law enforcement detention facilities in the county. The Grand Jury inspected a variety of detention and related facilities, including the California Men’s Colony (CMC), the San Luis Obispo County jail, crime lab, courthouse holding cells, and the coroner’s facility. The jury also inspected the holding cells operated by city police departments. Inspections were also conducted at the county’s psychiatric health facility and juvenile hall.

In December, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced plans to close a part of CMC, along with other state prison closures as inmate populations are reportedly on the decline. According to the grand jury report, three of the four facilities in the CMC State Prison West section are scheduled for closure by Nov. 6. The part of the facility that will remain open, however, received recent renovations.

Recent renovations to the CMC produced, “notable enhancements to mental health and medical services, and the peer counseling program that leads to inmate certification as substance abuse counselors is impressive,” according to the report.

Overall, the report says the jury was “satisfied with both the management and the professionalism of the staff in their day-to-day operations at all facilities.”

The California Penal Code requires the grand jury of each county in the state to inspect all facilities that are used for purposes of detention, including state prisons and county jails. The report provides further details on the inspections and recommendations for improvements.

The full transcript of the report is available here.

