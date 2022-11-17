Paso Robles News|Thursday, November 17, 2022
Grand opening event held at Glen Speck campus 

Posted: 7:10 am, November 17, 2022 by Reporter Dick Mason

InteriorSpeck students move in on Jan. 9, will be at the campus for 18 months

– Children, parents, and community members toured Glen Speck Elementary School for the first time Wednesday night. Paso Robles School District officials conducted a ribbon cutting and facility tour of the K-5 elementary school on 17th and Vine Streets.

Learning Stairs with kids on them

The two-story building includes some “learning stairs” which children enjoyed climbing.

“Speck students will move in Jan. 9, and they’ll be here for 18 months,” District Superintendent Curt Dubost says, “This coming summer, renovation of the 36th St. site will begin. When renovation of 36th St. is complete, the Speck students will move over to that campus, and the Georgia Brown dual-immersion students will move into the new building. Because of the greater student population at Georgia Brown, Glen Speck will ultimately be the new home for the dual-immersion program.”

Building exterior

The building exterior.

The new school is costing about $22 million dollars to build. The multi-purpose room will still have to be renovated at an additional cost of $5-6 million. The school can accommodate 700 students. Some older classrooms along Vine Street were renovated.

The architect was SIM-PBK out of Fresno. The architect also designed the new Marie Bauer preschool across Vine Street. SIM- PBK was hired by former PRJUSD Superintendent Chris Williams.

Librarian Amy Nutter and family

Librarian Amy Nutter and family.

The two-story building includes some “learning stairs” which children enjoyed climbing. Librarian Amy Nutter enjoyed the new library with abundant natural light and fascinating angles.

Several hundred citizens and school officials toured the school Wednesday night. They included dozens of children who will be attending classes at the new school in January.

 

Comments

