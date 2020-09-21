Grandson of original owner to carry on tradition of Touch of Paso restaurant

–The iconic breakfast and lunch spot, Touch of Paso, reopened their doors after being closed for 7 months, on Friday, Sept. 18.

The beloved cafe closed back in March due to coronavirus, but owner, Bonnie Peterson, was already in talks with her grandson, Street Side Ale House owner, Eric Peterson, about potentially buying the cafe from her. This closing just sped that process along, they say. “I remember Eric telling me when he was just 10 years old he wanted to own a restaurant,” Bonnie said. “I couldn’t be happier about this.”

Bonnie Peterson opened Touch of Paso back in 1987 and remembers her grandson hanging out in the restaurant with her as he grew up, and eventually working there as a busser. Eric knows a thing or two about what goes into running a restaurant, being in the industry since he was young, and already owning 6 other local restaurants such as Street Side Ale House, Guest House Grill, Jack’s Grill, Comfort American Kitchen, and Country Touch Cafe.

Eric says he’s most excited about bringing the Paso Robles’ regulars back out to Touch of Paso and recreating the family-like community that’s been there for decades. Eric adds, “We kept the classic dishes on the menu like our famous country breakfasts and have even added a few special extras.”

Touch of Paso has plenty of comfortable outdoor seating options available for the outdoor dining mandate but is also ready to accommodate the social distance guidelines inside the restaurant once indoor dining is allowed again. Hours are M-F 6 a.m.- 2 p.m. and S-S 6:30 a.m.- 2 p.m.

For more information about Touch of Paso and Eric’s other restaurants visit www.northcountyrestaurantgroup.com.

-By Annie Hock, Marketing Manager, Street Side Ale House

Share this post!

email

Related