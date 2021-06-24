Grant program awards $82,000 to more than 50 small businesses

County of San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors Small Business Grant Program closes

–This week, the County of San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors officially announced the completion of the Small Business Grant Program. The program is part of the Road to Recovery initiative aimed at helping local businesses mitigate the harmful economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. By funding this program before the American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law, the County took a preemptive step at delivering local relief dollars to the community.

The grant program was originally earmarked $50,000 in micro-grants for small businesses in unincorporated areas. Due to demand, this was extended to $82,000. 30 businesses have been awarded with the initial $50,000. The remaining 20 businesses will be funded with the additional $32,000.

Number of businesses to be awarded at each tier:

44 at $1,500 (1-10 employees)

5 at $2,500 (11-25 employees)

1 at $3,500 (26-50 employees)

“As we await further funding for businesses from the American Rescue Plan, the Board of Supervisors was elated to bring financial support to the small business community that has been negatively impacted by COVID-19,” said Supervisor John Peschong. “This first round of funding helped us establish the infrastructure needed to support grants. As more relief monies become available, we will be able to act quickly and efficiently.”

A key strategic partner for the Small Business Grant Program was the Workforce Development Board who administered these funds through the Department of Social Services.

“The County Board of Supervisors could not have executed this effort without the tremendous help from the Workforce Development staff. They provided the needed resources to create, review and authenticate all the applications,” said Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg.

For more information, visit www.ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center is available at (805) 543-2444 to assist with questions related to COVID-19 Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

