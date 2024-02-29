Grant to fund main runway rehabilitation at Paso Robles airport

Project is 90% funded by grant with a 10% match from the Airport Enterprise Fund

– Following receipt of a $594,055 FAA grant through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) program, the Paso Robles Municipal Airport is preparing to begin work on the rehabilitation of the main runway. The project is 90% funded by the FAA with a 10% match from the Airport Enterprise Fund, according to a social media post by the city.

The project includes three treatments: rubber removal, crack fill, and repainting runway markings.

First residual rubber left by landing aircraft will be removed from the runway surface. Second, crack fill will occur on the 11 longitudinal joints of the runway surface, following rubber removal and crack fill, repainting of the runway markings will occur per FAA standards and specifications.

Repainting includes runway designation markings, threshold bars, aiming points, threshold markings, runway centerline, blast pad chevrons, taxiway lead-in lines, and runway edge markings.

Overall, the runway project will help improve safety by providing a more tactile and visually apparent landing surface for incoming traffic. The work is estimated to begin in mid-March and take three weeks to complete.

The work will occur during the off-peak nighttime hours to ensure the least impact on the daily aircraft operations.

