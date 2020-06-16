‘Gratitude Cruise’ to show thanks to local law enforcement

–A “Cruise of Gratitude” is planned in Paso Robles for June 20. As of Tuesday morning, the event had 174 people marked as “going” and 474 interested in attending the event.

The event description reads:

It is time to show our appreciation to our law enforcement!

To say the last few weeks have been chaotic would be an understatement. They have tirelessly protected our community and it is our time to thank them.

I originally wanted to organize a rally but due to COVID restrictions, that is impossible at this time.

Please join us on Saturday, June 20 at 6 p.m. to cruise Spring street. Any and all cars/bikes welcome.

Please tie a blue ribbon around your antenna, decorate your vehicle, hold signs of gratitude out the windows, and wave those American flags!

Share this post!

email

Related