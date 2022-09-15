Gregg Denter appointed executive chef at Cello Ristorante & Bar

Chef Denter says he plans to approach menu with a ‘Tuscan spin’

– The Allegretto Vineyard Resort has announced the appointment of Gregg Denter as executive chef at Cello Ristorante & Bar.

“We’re thrilled with the experience, culinary prowess, and passion Chef Denter brings to the resort,” said Proprietor Douglas Ayres. “The chef’s garden is beaming with ingredients for his dishes as he also engages with local growers and farmers to adapt to his new menu offerings. We’re equally excited about the seasonal specials that will be offered.”

Trained in traditional methods of cooking at the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) at Hyde Park, New York, Denter brings a traditionally-trained approach to his modern cuisine. At Cello, he plans to approach the menu with a Tuscan spin. “People who come to the resort feel like they’re in Italy. I want to carry that Tuscan feel through their dining experience,” said Denter.

To that extent, the mood is expressed in classic dishes such as local fresh pasta, chicken Milanese, bucatini pomodoro, and Cellos’s signature pizzas. Specialties boasting fresh seafood from Morro Bay will be offered for both lunch and dinner. Highlights of the evening menu include the chef’s succulent rack of lamb, double-cut pork chop, and masterfully-prepared tomahawk ribeye steak. Veggie lovers have a wide selection of menu items including a breakfast of avocado toast with sundried tomatoes, citrus cannellini beans, and ricotta cheese. Colorful lunch salads are prepared from local farmer’s market produce and Cello’s own organic vegetable garden.

The Tuscan influence continues at Cello’s bar with offerings such as Italicus Spritzer, a zesty cocktail made with the floral Italicus liqueur, bitters, a splash of soda water and topped with champagne. Offerings also include Negroni and Aperol Spritz to name a few.

For more information about Allegretto Vineyard Resort and Cello Ristorante & Bar, go to allegrettovineyardresort.com/ or allegrettovineyardresort.com/the-resort/cello-ristorante-bar.

