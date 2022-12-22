Paso Robles News|Thursday, December 22, 2022
Greyhounds celebrated with parade, recognition 

Posted: 7:53 am, December 22, 2022 by Reporter Dick Mason

Rotunda with players

Football team recently won California State Championship

– Several hundred people turned out to celebrate the Atascadero High School Greyhounds Football Team, which won the California State Championship in a torrential downpour at Atascadero High School.

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Debbie Arnold and Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno officially praised the Greyhound football team, and CIF Cross Country runner Frannie Perry, who joined the football team on the steps of the rotunda.

Moreno, arnold

The Greyhounds started the season with three losses. Then, their season turned around during half-time in their fourth game. After trailing badly, the Greyhounds came back and beat a Salinas team. They went on to win all but one game they played. They won the Ocean League Championship, the CIF Title, and the State Championship.

vic and team

 Coach Vic Cooper thanked everyone associated with the team.

Coach Vic Cooper thanked everyone associated with the team including all the coaches, the coaches’ wives, the administration, the band, the cheerleaders, the staff who helped the team, the boosters, and many others.

He said he was proud of his team and very proud of his hometown for honoring them.

team with cheer

