Greyhounds grind out a win against the Saints, 28-13

Report and photos by Jonathan Sze

– The Atascadero Greyhounds opened their Ocean League schedule with a victory over the visiting Santa Maria Saints 28-13, inside Atascadero Memorial Stadium. The Greyhounds move to 4-0 while the Saints drop to 2-3

After forcing a Santa Maria punt to start the game, Atascadero got their offense going early as junior running back Austin Smith found the endzone on a handoff from 18 yards out to make it 7-0.

The next drive saw the Saints be on the positive end of two face mask calls to extend their drive down the field. However, after working their way down into the red zone a kick on fourth down went wide left leaving Santa Maria empty-handed.

Atascadero found themselves on fourth and goal on the two-yard line and once again turned to Smith who powered in for the score to make it 14-0.

The Saints would respond before the break, with their own run from the two-yard line by junior Michael Herrera-Chavez to make it 14-7 with Atascadero electing to kneel it down to end the half.

The Greyhounds received the second-half kickoff and made quick work of the Saints’ defense culminating in a 21-yard touchdown pass down the seam by senior wide receiver Jarom Damery.

With time ticking down in the third Santa Maria dialed up a play-action pass on the goal line which left junior Damian Perez wide open in the endzone. The ensuing PAT was blocked by the Greyhounds leaving an eight-point deficit, 21-13.

A pair of punts followed before Santa Maria got the ball back midway through the fourth and looked to put a drive together. Near midfield, Damery came up with a pick on a pass over the middle to give the Greyhounds short field position.

The Greyhounds converted on a quarterback sneak by senior Kane Cooks to put the game away with a minute left 28-13.

“They did a great job spying Kane,” said head coach Victor Cooper. “They weren’t going to give up the big plays to him, the other running backs stepped up pretty good… I loved the versatility we showed on offense tonight.”

The Greyhounds will travel down Highway 101 to face off against the San Luis Obispo Tigers in San Luis Obispo, Friday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.