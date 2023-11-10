Greyhounds’ season ends with a 41-13 loss against Panthers

Photos and report by Johnathan Sze,

– The Atascadero High School Greyhounds football team lost its quarterfinal matchup against the Washington Union Panthers from Fresno County on Thursday, Nov. 9, 41-13.

The Panthers thought they had scored first, after forcing a three-and-out punt and taking the return all the way to the endzone, but it was called back for a Panthers penalty.

It wouldn’t matter as they drove down the field capping the drive off with a run from ten yards out by Decurtis Shroud made it 7-0.

Atascadero got the ball back and was making progress down the field, but a Kane Cooks interception on a screen pass gave Ryan Brown all the space to run it back for a touchdown to make it 14-0.

The Greyhounds got into the red zone with under three minutes left in the half and facing a fourth down went for it. However, the pass was batted away and the Panthers got the ball back.

It would take them one play as Brown found an open seam in the defense and went 77 yards for the touchdown.

Washington Union stole a possession with an onside kick and cashed it in as the half expired on a QB sneak to make it 27-0.

Coming out of the half was more of the same, Davien Potts received a reverse on the first play from scrimmage and took it 60 yards for another Panthers touchdown 34-0.

An interception by senior Tyler Bukamier set up the Greyhounds in good field position, with senior Mason Degnan being the benefactor of a pass from senior Kane Cooks to put Atascadero on the board 34-6.

Junior Mateo Cano would also find the endzone on a touchdown pass as the Greyhounds started to mount a comeback 34-13.

However, Jason Torres found a streaking Hobbes who made the contested catch in the endzone to ice the game and make the score 41-13.

“They were better than your typical 5-6 football team and they showed it tonight, and we made a few too many mistakes,” Head Coach Victor Cooper said.

The Greyhounds season ends at 10-1, and even though this team loses a lot of key seniors they have the depth and talent from their juniors and underclassmen to stay a winning team next season.

