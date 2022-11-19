Greyhounds win, Eagles lose respective playoff games Friday

Greyhounds will host the CIF-Central Section Division V game next Friday

– The Atascadero High School Greyhound Football team beat Dos Palos 35-0 in front of a big home crowd at Atascadero High School Friday night.

The Greyhounds intercepted two Bronco passes in the first quarter, and scored on each turnover. Dallas Parish intercepted the second Dos Palos pass in midfield. Then, Kane Cooks completed a 35-yard touchdown pass to Kaleb Pryor.

In the second quarter, Cooks threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Dallas Parish, to give the Greyhounds a 20-0 lead. The extra point made it 21, and that was the score at halftime. In the third quarter, the Greyhounds recovered a fumble on their one 1-yard line. Trey Cooks ran the ball to their own 25-yard line, Then, Kane Cooks completed a 75-yard touchdown pass to Mason Degnan.

Late in the third quarter, Jarom Daremy intercepted a Broncos pass, but the score at the end of the third quarter was 28-0. In the fourth quarter, Diego Real intercepted a Dos Palos Pass at the Greyhounds’ 29-yard line. Diego Real scored the Greyhounds’ final touchdown on a 22-yard run. The extra point was good, and that was the final score, 35-0.

The Greyhounds will host the CIF-Central Section Division V game next Friday night against the Pioneer Valley Panthers.

The Tempelton High School Eagles lost their semi-final CIF playoff game to Pioneer Valley, 16-13, in an exciting game on a chilly Friday night in Templeton.

The Eagles jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the first half. They scored on a long, sustained drive from their own 10-yard line. Late in the half, they gave up a safety to give the defense-oriented Panthers of Santa Maria. In the second half, the Eagles took a 13-2 lead in the third quarter, but the Panthers scored two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter. The Panthers drove the ball down field, repeatedly handing the ball off to one of two running backs. They relied on their size to pound the ball against the smaller Eagles and scored the go-ahead touchdown with only three minutes left in the game.

The Eagle made one final drive late in the fourth quarter but were unable to get within range for a River Waltmire field goal to tie the game. A long pass from Anthony Chavez to Dylan Helmle was called back because of a holding penalty. The Eagles end the season with an 8-5 record. The Panthers advance to the Division V Championship game in CIF-Central against Atascadero next Friday night.

Kennedy of Delano beat Mission College Prep 27-14 Friday night in San Luis Obispo. The Royals jumped out to an early lead, but the Thunderbirds tied the score 14-14 by halftime. In the second half, the Thunderbirds scored 13 unanswered points in the 3rd quarter. They held the Royals scoreless in the second half.

The Royals end the season with a record of 8-4 overall, 6-1 in conference.

Advertisement