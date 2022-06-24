Groundbreaking held for new affordable housing project

Local nonprofit endeavors to ‘make dent in the housing crisis’

– On June 15, People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH) celebrated the groundbreaking of its newest affordable housing project in San Luis Obispo County.

Tiburon Place, located centrally at 3750 Bullock Lane in San Luis Obispo, will provide 68 new affordable units comprised of studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments. The three-story, three-building conﬁguration will also feature a community-building, outdoor courtyard, onsite laundry facilities, and a playground for children. Residents will have access to free, onsite supportive services including case management, counseling, community referrals, and more. The groundbreaking celebration welcomed notable community partners including City of San Luis Obispo Mayor Erica A. Stewart and County of San Luis Obispo District 3 Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg.

“For every unit of affordable housing that we provide, there’s about six households that are waiting,” said Ken Trigueiro, People’s Self-Help Housing CEO & President. “With Tiburon Place, we’re going to make another dent in tackling this affordable housing crisis.”

Tiburon Place will provide housing for individuals and families making 30-60-percent of the area median income as well as populations with special needs. The cost of rent will be calculated for each individual resident based on their income, with a goal that they pay no more than 30-percent of their annual income in rent. Tiburon Place is expected to be completed within the next 22 months.

With nearly 1,000 units of new housing in its pipeline and founded in 1970, PSHH is the longest-serving nonprofit affordable housing organization on the Central Coast. To learn more, visit pshhc.org.

Advertisement

Related