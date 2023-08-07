Groundbreaking held for new senior housing project

Project will construct 79 units of affordable housing for seniors

– Councilmembers Fred Strong and Chris Bausch, along with many City of Paso Robles staff members, attended the River Walk Terrace Groundbreaking at the end of July. Many of the organizations that assisted in moving the project to reality were in attendance, as well as representatives from the offices of Congressman Jimmy Panetta, Assembly Dawn Member Addis, and Senator John Laird. The project will construct 79 units of affordable housing for seniors.

The Paso Robles Housing Authority and the project developer AHDC were successful in obtaining tax credits after multiple attempts. The Paso Robles City Council and staff were specifically recognized for supporting affordable housing construction and for facilitating the planning, building, and related development actions to get the project underway.

This is the first of two groundbreakings scheduled for affordable housing projects. The next groundbreaking will take place on Aug. 15 at 5 p.m. at the future site of the Sunrise Villas 69-unit affordable housing community.

