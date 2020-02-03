Groundwater sustainability plan, first annual report available for review

Groundwater Sustainability Plan

–The Paso Robles Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP) has been posted to the Department of Water Resources Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) Portal.

The public comment period for the GSP is open until April 15, 2020. Access the posted GSP and submit public comments here: https://sgma.water.ca.gov/portal/gsp/preview/35

First Annual Report

–The Paso Robles Subbasin First Annual Report has been posted to the county’s website and is available here.

The public comment period for the First Annual Report is open until Feb. 14, 2020.

Email public comments to ARFord@col.slo.ca.us and include “Paso Basin First Annual Report” in the subject line.

For additional information on the Paso Robles Basin, visit the county’s SGMA website by clicking here.

