Paso Robles News|Monday, February 3, 2020
Groundwater sustainability plan, first annual report available for review 

Posted: 7:00 am, February 3, 2020

Groundwater Sustainability Plan

–The Paso Robles Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP) has been posted to the Department of Water Resources Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) Portal.

The public comment period for the GSP is open until April 15, 2020. Access the posted GSP and submit public comments here: https://sgma.water.ca.gov/portal/gsp/preview/35

First Annual Report

–The Paso Robles Subbasin First Annual Report has been posted to the county’s website and is available here. 

The public comment period for the First Annual Report is open until Feb. 14, 2020.

Email public comments to ARFord@col.slo.ca.us and include “Paso Basin First Annual Report” in the subject line.

For additional information on the Paso Robles Basin, visit the county’s SGMA website by clicking here.

News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.