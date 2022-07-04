Large fight downtown involved over 20 teens, police say

One 14-year-old male arrested for felony and battery

– On Friday evening at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department received a call regarding a group of over 20 juveniles fighting in Downtown City Park. As officers arrived on the scene, most of the involved juveniles started to disperse.

Officers contacted a 12-year-old male juvenile suffering from a facial injury who said he had been punched twice in the face. It was apparent that he had sustained a broken jaw. This juvenile was transported to a local hospital. Officers also located a 14-year-old male juvenile, who was determined to be the aggressor. He was ultimately arrested for felony battery and booked at Juvenile Services Center in San Luis Obispo.

The reason for the fight appears to stem from continuous altercations between the two involved juveniles.

As the involved parties in this incident were juveniles, their names will not be released.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call (805) 237-6464.

