Group of parents to host ‘Back in school’ rally in Paso Robles



–A group of local parents and community members are hosting a rally in Downtown City Park on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Our children suffer every day they are isolated from each other,” said the organizers in a statement. “Clinical depression is spreading faster and harming more children than COVID-19 ever could. Isolation has hurt all our children, especially our special needs children.”

The group says many top doctors and scientists worldwide say children must be back in school. COVID-19 rarely affects children and is much less dangerous for them than the seasonal flu, they say. The public is invited to bring their families, “signs, and sports uniforms, dance costumes, uniforms, school spirit clothing, and be ready for show-and-tell.” There will be speakers at the event.

