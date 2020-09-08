Paso Robles News|Tuesday, September 8, 2020
You are here: Home » Community » Group of parents to host ‘Back in school’ rally in Paso Robles
  • Follow Us!

Group of parents to host ‘Back in school’ rally in Paso Robles 

Posted: 3:33 am, September 8, 2020 by News Staff


–A group of local parents and community members are hosting a rally in Downtown City Park on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Our children suffer every day they are isolated from each other,” said the organizers in a statement. “Clinical depression is spreading faster and harming more children than COVID-19 ever could. Isolation has hurt all our children, especially our special needs children.”

The group says many top doctors and scientists worldwide say children must be back in school. COVID-19 rarely affects children and is much less dangerous for them than the seasonal flu, they say. The public is invited to bring their families, “signs, and sports uniforms, dance costumes, uniforms, school spirit clothing, and be ready for show-and-tell.” There will be speakers at the event.



Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.