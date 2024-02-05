Gun shots heard in Paso Robles neighborhood

Investigation launched by Paso Robles police

– Authorities responded to reports of shots fired in the early hours of Sunday in the 100 block of Almond Street, according to a press release from the Paso Robles Police Department.

At approximately 4:09 a.m., Paso Robles Police officers arrived at the scene and discovered six spent casings in the roadway. Despite a thorough search, no victims were located, and no evidence of bullet strikes was found in the surrounding area.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the Paso Robles Police Department urges individuals with any information to contact them directly at (805) 237-6464. For those preferring to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be reached at (805) 549-STOP, or online at www.sanluisobispocounty.crimestoppersweb.com.

No additional details are currently available.

