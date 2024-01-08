Gunfire strikes Paso Robles residence, no injuries reported

Police investigation ongoing

– The Paso Robles Police Department is actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred Saturday at approximately 11:56 p.m. The department received a call reporting shots heard in the vicinity of 36th Street and Park Street.

Responding officers conducted a search of the area and identified an occupied dwelling at the scene that had been impacted by gunfire. No individuals inside the dwelling were injured. Upon further inspection, law enforcement determined that the residence had been struck by multiple rounds, with some penetrating through to the living area.

Officers and detectives processed the scene as part of the ongoing investigation. The Paso Robles Police Department is urging anyone in possession of information related to this incident to contact the PRPD at (805) 237-6464. Additionally, individuals who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to reach out to Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at (805) 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” followed by the message to CRIMES (274637).

Share To Social Media