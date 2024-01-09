Gunshot scare prompts shelter-in-place at elementary school

Incident under investigation

– In response to what school staff believed were gunshots in the vicinity, Georgia Brown Elementary School implemented a shelter-in-place procedure today, according to a press release from the Paso Robles Police Department. The incident triggered an immediate response from the staff, who immediately contacted law enforcement. Officers from the Paso Robles Police Department promptly arrived on the scene and conducted a thorough search of the surrounding area.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted once law enforcement confirmed that the area was cleared of any potential threats. Authorities have confirmed that no direct threats were made towards the school or its students during the incident.

Paso Robles Police Department is actively investigating the situation, urging anyone with pertinent information to contact the PRPD at (805) 237-6464. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contribute to the investigation by calling Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at (805) 549-STOP. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted by texting “SLOTIPS” followed by the message to CRIMES (274637).

