Habitat for Humanity receives donation from Unitarian Universalists

Gift launches Built from the Heart Campaign to raise funds for home preservation, affordable housing, neighborhood revitalization

– Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County has announced a gift of $1,482 from the Unitarian Universalists San Luis Obispo church. This investment will be allocated towards supporting the home preservation, affordable housing, and neighborhood revitalization programs, furthering the mission of both organizations to provide safe and decent housing for families in need.

The Unitarian Universalists San Luis Obispo church has long been recognized for its dedication to social justice and community development. Their contribution to Habitat for Humanity SLO County demonstrates a shared commitment to addressing the pressing housing challenges faced by low-income individuals and families in our community, according to Habitat for Humanity SLO County.

The home preservation program helps homeowners safely remain in their homes by offering essential repairs, accessibility modifications, and weatherization efforts. The affordable housing program focuses on constructing affordable homes for local families who struggle to find suitable housing options. The neighborhood revitalization program aims to enhance entire communities by addressing social, economic, and environmental factors that impact housing conditions.

Habitat for Humanity SLO County collaborates with residents, local businesses, and organizations to implement sustainable changes that uplift neighborhoods and foster a sense of belonging. The investment from Unitarian Universalists San Luis Obispo church will help enable Habitat for Humanity to make a lasting impact.

“We express our deepest gratitude to the Unitarian Universalists San Luis Obispo church for choosing Habitat SLO to be the recipients of their community outreach offering,” said Nicholas Rasmussen, CEO of Habitat for Humanity SLO County. “Their generosity will strengthen our home preservation, affordable housing, and neighborhood revitalization programs, allowing us to create safe and affordable housing solutions for even more families in need. We encourage others to join the Built from the Heart Campaign and make a difference in our community.”

Community Outreach Offering Committee Chairperson Judy Hornaday said most churches have some way of giving back to their community. “Every month the Community Outreach Offering Committee designates a different 501c3 agency, nominated by a church member, to receive the monthly donations to our Community Outreach Offering fund,” she says, “SLO Habitat for Humanity was the recipient for April. This gift to Habitat SLO puts our total Community Outreach Campaign funds raised at over $200,000 since the campaign’s inception 13.5 years ago.”

To contribute to the Built from the Heart Campaign, supporters are encouraged to donate to Habitat for Humanity SLO County at https://www.hfhsloco.org. Gifts can be made in honor or memory of the special people in your life.

