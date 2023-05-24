Habitat for Humanity to host groundbreaking for nine homes in Paso Robles

‘Golden Shovel’ groundbreaking ceremony to take place on June 1

– Habitat for Humanity SLO County will hold the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of nine homes in Paso Robles. The event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 1, at 10 a.m. and will be held at the project site, located at 2811 Vine Street in Paso Robles.

The nine homes will provide safe housing for local families. Along with the support of local leaders, including First District County Supervisor John Peschong, City of Paso Robles officials, Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce board members and staff, and county representatives, the groundbreaking will feature Maria Gallegos Herrera, USDA State Director for California. Habitat for Humanity SLO County will recognize Gallegos Herrera for her dedication to promoting affordable housing opportunities throughout the state.

The event represents a milestone in Habitat for Humanity SLO County’s ongoing goal to address the critical issue of affordable housing and its dedication to improving the lives of families in need.

For more information about Habitat for Humanity SLO County visit habitat.org/ca/san-luis-obispo/hfh-san-luis-obispo-county.

