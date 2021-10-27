Halloween bash at The Ravine is fun for the whole family

-A message from The Ravine Waterpark-

Come for haunted mini golf, scary good food, adult beverages, corn hole, and more

– The Ravine Waterpark is typically known for its fast slides and kicking back in the lazy river. Well something horrible has happened, the waterpark has now become the sight of a horrific slaughter that has left the grounds littered with everything your nightmares are made of!

Starting Wednesday, Oct. 27 through Saturday, Oct. 30 The Ravine Slaughterpark event will be taking place from 6:30-10:30 p.m. This family-friendly event will offer something for everyone. There will be haunted mini golf, scary good food, adult beverages, corn hole, and more! Friday and Saturday will have a costume contest with prizes for best overall adult and children’s costume and live DJ perfect for dancing your life away.

So come on over for a spooktacular time. This will be a Halloween bash you won’t want to miss.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement