Paso Robles News|Wednesday, October 27, 2021
You are here: Home » Entertainment » Halloween bash at The Ravine is fun for the whole family
  • Follow Us!

Halloween bash at The Ravine is fun for the whole family 

Posted: 6:25 am, October 27, 2021 by Access Publishing

-A message from The Ravine Waterpark-

Come for haunted mini golf, scary good food, adult beverages, corn hole, and more

The Ravine Waterpark is typically known for its fast slides and kicking back in the lazy river. Well something horrible has happened, the waterpark has now become the sight of a horrific slaughter that has left the grounds littered with everything your nightmares are made of!

Starting Wednesday, Oct. 27 through Saturday, Oct. 30 The Ravine Slaughterpark event will be taking place from 6:30-10:30 p.m. This family-friendly event will offer something for everyone. There will be haunted mini golf, scary good food, adult beverages, corn hole, and more! Friday and Saturday will have a costume contest with prizes for best overall adult and children’s costume and live DJ perfect for dancing your life away.

So come on over for a spooktacular time. This will be a Halloween bash you won’t want to miss.

ravine flyer

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Entertainment, Promoted
About the author: Access Publishing

Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Paso Robles Daily News on Google, Twitter, LinkedIn, or follow his blog.