Halter Ranch acquires organic certification 

– Halter Ranch Winery has announced its official organic certification granted by California’s Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF). This achievement reflects Halter Ranch’s ongoing commitment to the future of farming and producing exceptional wines of the highest quality. The 200 acres of wine grapes will join the previously CCOF-certified organic walnuts, olives, and culinary garden.

Organic certification is a significant milestone for Halter Ranch, says the winery, “strengthening a long-term commitment to environmentally conscious agriculture.” With this certification, the vineyard reaffirms its dedication to preserving the health of the land, fostering biodiversity, and ensuring the well-being of consumers and the environment.

The certification process involved rigorous inspections and audits by the CCOF, an accredited organic certifying body. It required Halter Ranch to adhere to strict guidelines and standards that govern organic vineyard management including the elimination of synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides. Instead, Halter Ranch takes a holistic approach to viticulture, respecting the balance of the ecosystem. Sheep are grazed in the vineyard for weed abatement and fertilization. Natural predators and mealybug mating disruption are used for pest control, and the winery operates on 100% solar power.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a CCOF Certified Organic Vineyard. The decision to undergo the stringent requirements set forth by the CCOF reinforces our commitment to preserving the environment while crafting exceptional wines,” said Kevin Sass, the winemaker at Halter Ranch, “We believe that organic farming is not just a trend but a responsibility we owe to our land and future generations.”

As an organic vineyard, Halter Ranch will continue to prioritize conservation efforts, leaving 90% of its 2,700 acres untouched, promoting soil health, and biodiversity, all ensuring the long-term sustainability of its vineyards. The winery aims to inspire other wine producers to embrace organic farming practices and contribute to a more environmentally conscious industry.

