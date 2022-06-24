Halter Ranch announces acquisition of EOS Winery

Sale includes the 11,000-square-foot winery/hospitality center and 8.5-acre estate

– Halter Ranch Vineyard and Winery recently announced the purchase of the EOS Estate property in Paso Robles, California, from Foley Family Wines. The sale includes the 11,000-square-foot winery/hospitality center and 8.5-acre estate. The real estate transaction does not include the EOS brand name.

“Halter Ranch is excited to launch a new wine brand and experience on the Highway 46 East corridor in Paso Robles. We look forward to welcoming guests later this year.,” says Kevin Sass, Halter Ranch winemaker.

The new location is located off Highway 46 East on Airport Road in Paso Robles. The structure was originally built by the Firestone Family in 2007 and operated as Firestone Wines. It was later purchased by Foley Family Wines and became the site of the EOS Tasting Room in 2010.

The sale brings the new winery/hospitality center into Halter Ranch’s expanding portfolio, which includes the recently acquired Hart Winery in Temecula.

