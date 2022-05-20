Halter Ranch announces acquisition of Hart Winery

Hart Winery is located in Temecula, Calif.

– Halter Ranch Vineyard and Winery in Paso Robles has announced the acquisition of Hart Winery in Temecula, California. The sale includes its 8-acre vineyard, winery, and tasting room located in the Temecula Valley Wine Country AVA. Founded in 1973 by Temecula Valley wine pioneers, Joe and Nancy Hart, Hart Winery remains the oldest family-owned and operated winery producing limited-production wines.

“It’s extraordinary when you consider the first vines at Hart were planted in 1973—a full 3 years before California wines earned sweeping wins in the Paris Wine Tasting of 1976,” says Kevin Sass, Halter Ranch winemaker.

Nearly 50 years later, the winery continues to produce iconic wines admired for their consistency and use of high-quality grapes. The estate-grown vineyard includes grape varieties of sauvignon blanc, roussanne, syrah, cabernet franc, cabernet sauvignon, merlot, and tempranillo.

“We are so happy to have found the perfect buyer for the winery; Halter Ranch has a reputation as one of the premier wineries in California, with a state-of-the-art winery and a talented and dedicated winemaking team, a perfect fit to continue what we’ve been doing for the last 42 years,” Jim Hart, son of founders Joe and Nancy Hart said.

Temecula Valley is located approximately 60 minutes from San Diego, Orange County, and Palm Springs, and 90 minutes from Los Angeles. Hart Winery produces numerous award-winning wines in the Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country, which welcomes more than three million visitors each year.

“We are honored and humbled to introduce ourselves as the new owners of Hart Winery,” said Halter Ranch General Manager Bryce Mullins. “Our goal as new owners is to continue showcasing the unique pedestal of Hart’s small-scale, fine winemaking appeal in the Temecula Valley.”

Advertisement

Related