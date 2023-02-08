Halter Ranch Estrella to celebrate grand opening

Weekend celebration kicks off Friday, Feb. 17

– Join Halter Ranch for the grand opening of their newest location, Halter Ranch Estrella, on 46 East and Airport Road in Paso Robles. This event will come on the heels of the grand opening of Halter Ranch Temecula.

The celebration, taking place President’s Day Weekend, kicks off on Friday, Feb. 17, and lasts through Sunday, Feb. 19, from 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 2300 Airport Road, Paso Robles. The event is free, but guests are asked to make reservations.

Visit Halter Ranch Estrella for three days of fun, food, and great wines as they unveil their newest Tasting Room and showcase local musicians.

Friday kicks off the weekend with “Wildflower and the Bees,” performing from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, there’s back-to-back music with Michael Keeney starting the morning off at 10:30 a.m. followed by Emily Smith from 2 to 5 p.m. Paso Libre closes out the weekend on Sunday, beginning at noon. Halter Ranch’s Executive Chef, Paul Arangorin, will be serving delicious appetizers, and the on-site restaurant will be open for lunch.

“The Estrella Tasting Room is an exciting new outlet to connect with visitors in an approachable atmosphere,” says Winemaker Kevin Sass. “At Halter Ranch, we are committed to Paso Robles and the extraordinary wines this legendary terroir inspires. We are beyond thrilled to expand into the east side of Paso Robles along highway 46 East.”

