Halter Ranch’s Hansjoerg Wyss Charitable Trust donates $675,000 in 2021

Trust recently donated $100,000 to support the Food Bank Coalition, Must Charities

– The Halter Ranch’s Hansjoerg Wyss Charitable Trust recently announced its most recent donations totaling $100,000 to support the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County and Must Charities. Started in 1989, the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County has ensured access to nutritious food and built a healthier community by alleviating hunger throughout the county. With the organizational help of Must Charities, a $50,000 gift for the Camino Scholars project overseen by People’s Self-Help Housing will support the educational growth of low-income families residing in the city of Templeton.

The owner of Halter Ranch, Hansjörg Wyss, created the Halter Ranch/ Hansjoerg Wyss Charitable Trust with the intent of giving back to the San Luis Obispo community in which Halter Ranch employees live and work. During the year of 2021, the trust has donated $675,000 to San Luis Obispo County non-profit organizations.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related