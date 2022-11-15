Halter Ranch Winery building tasting room in Texas Hill Country

Halter Ranch Texas expected to open in late 2023

– On the southern edge of the Edwards Plateau, in the heart of Texas Hill Country, Halter Ranch is setting the stage to introduce Halter Ranch Texas, a new tasting room in Fredericksburg, Texas. Set on 32 oak-studded acres, amidst the Texas Hill Country’s rolling limestone highlands, spring wildflowers, encompassing grasslands, and warm rivers, Halter Ranch Texas will be a new addition to the burgeoning Texas Highway 290 Wine Road.

The property, located at 8561 US-290, is 10 minutes from the Marktplatz von Fredericksburg in Fredericksburg, Texas, and one hour from metropolitan San Antonio and Austin, Texas. Shaped by the rich natural beauty of the land, with a winding oak-covered entryway, an abundance of native Texas flora, and unique outdoor art installations, the property will invite guests to participate in the celebration of exceptional food and wine.

Opening in late 2023, the tasting room will celebrate the heritage of Texas Hill Country with architecture, cuisine, and guest experiences inspired by the expansive Edwards Plateau. The 13,000-square-foot hospitality building, designed by Fredericksburg-based, Mustard Design, and constructed by Kerrville-based Huser Construction, will complement the award-winning Halter Ranch wine portfolio.

Tasting guests will encounter a member-focused space with abundant indoor and outdoor seating, attached by a casual restaurant and wine-tasting bars, with locally sourced ingredients “taking center stage.” The outdoor seating will provide the space for concerts, fireside chats, and memories made under the star-studded Texas sky.

“Halter Ranch Texas will allow us to connect with our strong and growing Texas wine club and bring together our passion for food and wine in the beautiful, romantic destination of Fredericksburg, Texas,” said Proprietor of Halter Ranch Hansjörg Wyss. “The tasting room experience will be social, fun, and approachable, and a unique destination to celebrate Halter Ranch wine with family and friends. We’re honored to join the amazing Hill Country wine tradition and realize the exciting vision we have for the destination.”

