‘Hamburger Thursdays’ return to the Vet’s Hall

Proceeds support veterans’ programs in North County

–The weekly ‘Hamburger Thursdays’ lunch will return to the Veterans Memorial Building on Scott Street in Paso Robles today. The fundraising event runs from 11-1 this afternoon.

Hamburgers, chips and soft drinks are available to anyone who would like to stop by the Veterans’ Building.

Proceeds help with programs for veterans in the North County.

