HammerSky Vineyards hosting Easter Egg Hunt

– HammerSky Vineyards will host its annual Great Easter Egg Hunt on Easter Sunday this weekend inviting families to join in for a day of fun and memories.

The event, located at 7725 Vineyard Drive in Paso Robles, will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring their own picnic baskets for an enjoyable day of egg hunting and prizes.

Three separate hunt zones will be set up:

Zone one: for children aged two years and under

Zone two: for children aged three to five years old

Zone three: for children aged six years and up

Early bird tickets are priced at $80, available until the day before Easter Sunday. Each ticket grants access for two adults and four children. Additional children can be added individually at $10 per child.

Additionally, each early bird ticket includes a signature mimosa kit on ice, consisting of one bottle of sparkling chardonnay and one craft of fresh squeezed orange juice.

Tickets will also be available at the door on the day of the event for $20, without the mimosa package.

For more information and to purchase tickets, interested individuals can contact HammerSky Vineyards at (805) 239-0930.

