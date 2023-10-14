Paso Robles News|Saturday, October 14, 2023
Handcrafted for the Holidays exhibition returning to Studios on the Park 

October 14, 2023

Handcrafted for the Holidays

Exhibit opens Nov. 2

– Every year during the holiday season, Studios on the Park transforms into a destination for unique, handmade gifts during the Handcrafted for the Holidays exhibition. This special exhibition is a beloved tradition that offers a collection of handcrafted gifts and art created by over 20 artists and artisans.

This year’s exhibition will run for two months, giving Paso Robles residents and visitors ample time to shop for one-of-a-kind gifts, at accessible price points.

Retail Sales Manager Pamela Johnson, who helped to organize the show along with Curator & Operations Manager Jordan Hockett, said she is, “happy to say we are welcoming back several of our fine craft artisans from previous years, while also welcoming some new ones. We’re adding to our variety of finely crafted gift items to include leather work, hand-painted clothing, and a chocolatier to name just a few!”

Not only will any purchase support local artisans and small businesses, but a portion of all proceeds will go back into supporting Studios on the Park’s mission of providing essential arts programming for children, teens, and adults through its Kids Art Smart and Community Arts Access programs.

The exhibit will run from Nov. 2 – Dec. 30, and will be open to shoppers Sundays through Thursdays from 12-4 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 12-9 p.m. The public is invited to receptions on Nov. 4 and Dec. 2 from 6-9 p.m.

For more information visit: https://studiosonthepark.org/events/handcrafted-for-the-holidays-2023/

 

