Hanford man injured in motorcycle accident on Highway 41

Accident occurred on Highway 41 approximately three miles north of Highway 46

– On Thursday, at approximately 12:05 p.m., 30-year-old Devon Davis of Hanford was riding his 2018 Harley Davidson Road Glide motorcycle southbound on Highway 41 approximately three miles north of Highway 46. The weather at the time of the collision was clear and warm and there were no unusual conditions at or near this location, according to California Highway Patrol.

For unknown reasons Davis reportedly allowed his motorcycle to drift to the right and his motorcycle collided with a steel guardrail. After hitting the guardrail, Davis was ejected and he and his motorcycle went down in the southbound lane of Highway 41.

Davis was transported by ground ambulance to a landing zone nearby where he was transferred into a coastal division helicopter and transported to Sierra Vista Regional Hospital. Alcohol and or drugs do not appear to have played a role in this collision. The collision is currently under investigation by the Templeton Area CHP Office.

