‘Happy Heart Hunt’ campaign in Paso Robles spreads messages of hope

–Paso Robles residents will soon see additional hearts popping up in neighborhoods, around town, and on vehicles as the Happy Heart Hunt campaign gets underway.

Drawing inspiration from what is already happening organically, as well as a national campaign, the City of Paso Robles is encouraging residents and business owners to make, decorate, and display hearts that offer inspiration and hope to the community. To jumpstart the campaign, several large hearts will be displayed downtown and city vehicles will display heart magnets with the #PasoStrong message.

“We’ve already seen many hearts appearing throughout the Paso community with messages of hope and inspiration. In these tough times, it is even more crucial that we show what Paso pride can accomplish,” said City Manager Tom Frutchey. “The Happy Heart campaign is a wonderful way for us to demonstrate the resilience of Paso Robles, the strong connection that our community members have with each other, and our justifiable Paso pride.”

Here’s how to get involved:

• Create handmade hearts to decorate your house, car, sidewalks or place of work. (Check out the Happy Heart Hunt Facebook page for ideas.)

• Hearts can have a message of inspiration or just be a colorful design to express love and hope.

• Post photos of what you have created or of what you see others have created on Facebook or Instagram using the #PasoStrong, #HappyHeartHunt, and @Paso Robles Recreation.

To learn more about the Happy Heart Hunt, visit www.prcity.com/recreation or the Recreation Services Facebook page. For updates about COVID-19 and city services during this time, visit www.prcity.com.

