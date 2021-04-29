Harbor Freight tools to open new store in Paso Robles

—Harbor Freight Tools will officially open its new store in Paso Robles on Saturday, May 15 at 8 a.m. The Paso Robles store, located at 160 Niblick Road, is the 119th Harbor Freight Tools store in California. The new store brings approximately 25-30 new jobs to the community. The store will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Paso Robles and all of San Luis Obispo County,” said Gabe Ribera, store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on Harbor Freight for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price. We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners, and hobbyists— any tool user who cares about value.”

The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools (which come with a lifetime warranty) and much more. At 17,000-square-feet, the stores are much easier to shop than the huge home centers.

Harbor Freight recently introduced the Harbor Freight Credit Card, which customers can apply for in-store. Once customers apply for a Harbor Freight Credit Card, if approved, they can earn 10-percent off their first purchase, and 5-percent back on their future purchases in Harbor Freight Money to spend on anything in the store. Or, they can choose 0-percent interest with equal monthly payments on purchases of $299 or more. Details can be found at www.harborfreight.com/credit.

During the COVID-19 crisis, all Harbor Freight stores have implemented more frequent cleaning and are following the guidelines from the Center for Disease Control, including social distancing to protect the health and safety of customers and associates.

