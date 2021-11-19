Harmony Christmas Market returns Dec. 4

Shop and support local businesses for the holidays this year

– The second annual Harmony Christmas Market will be happening in the historic town of Harmony on Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Shop and support local businesses for the holidays this year by purchasing gifts from a variety of vendors. There will also be food trucks such as Harmony Valley Creamery craft ice cream and The Harmooonious Moment serving melts and raclette.

Contact Miranda Beal at miranda@harmonyvalleycreamery.com for more information about the market. Follow their Instagram (instagram.com/townofharmony) to get a sneak peek of the local vendors attending the open-air market.

