Harris Stage Lines demonstrates at the Mid-State Fair 

Posted: 2:22 pm, July 27, 2021 by News Staff
Tommy Harris

Tommy Harris.

Company operates draft horses out of Paso Robles

-Every evening at six at the Mid-State Fair, Tommy Harris demonstrates and discusses the use of draft horses. Tommy operates Harris Stage Lines on North River Road in Paso Robles. He farms with his draft horses, Rex and Rocky. With the help of Hilario and Samuel Ruiz, Harris demonstrates how draft horses were once commonly used in agriculture throughout the United States.

After the presentation, former Atascadero Mayor Ray Johnson said, “I remember watching my grandfather plowing with a horse, but he had just one horse.”

Hilaro Ruiz leading with draft horses[4319] copy

Hilaro Ruiz leading with draft horses.

“You can still see the Amish using horses on their farms in Iowa, Indiana, Illinois and Pennsylvania,” Harris said, “Most Americans, however, have never seen it. These horses were bred for pulling plows and farm equipment. We still farm that way at our farm on North River Road… I’m proud of Samuel Ruiz. As an FFA project, he restored a Prairie Schooner. It was just a pile of wood, and now it’s working. His next project will be a Vardo Wagon, which is a Gypsy wagon.”

Harris makes his presentation and demonstration every day at 6 p.m. at the Hearst Equestrian Center. It’s free and lasts about 15-20 minutes.

Samuel Ruiz with Rex and Rocky[4320]

Samuel Ruiz with Rex and Rocky.

Comments

