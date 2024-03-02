Paso Robles News|Saturday, March 2, 2024
Harry Styles spotted at Central Coast grocery store 

Posted: 6:55 am, March 2, 2024 by News Staff

– Pop star Harry Styles was spotted at the Trader Joe’s location in San Luis Obispo on Monday, where he was apparently swarmed by fans, according to reports. It was unknown as to why he was in the Central Coast.

