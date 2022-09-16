Harvest events planned throughout Paso Robles this October

More than 100 events planned throughout the month of October

– October is wine harvest month in Paso Robles, which brings individual harvest celebrations at the area wineries throughout the month. Harvest happens only once a year, so the events are as unique as the vintage with vineyard tours through the fall colors, winemaker dinners featuring autumnal flavors, music events into the cool evenings, as well as grape stomps. These events and more await during Paso Robles Wine Country Harvest Wine Month in October.

In years past, “Harvest Wine Weekend” was celebrated on the third weekend of October. With harvest being as busy as it is, having an event on a single designated weekend is a challenge. “Harvest Wine Month” now gives wineries more freedom with events happening all through the month of October. This includes more than 100 different events. Paso wine fans can search by day, activity, or winery in the online Harvest Wine Month search tool.

Here are some examples of events:

Cass Winery: grape stomp and tacos, live music, extended hours

Enjoy an all-you-can-eat taco buffet and grape stomp (Oct. 15) the afternoon away. Tickets include the first glass of wine and tacos as attendees kick off their shoes and stomp. Throughout the month of October enjoy live music and extended hours at the Cass Café and Tasting Room every Friday and Saturday.

Epoch Estate Wines: chef’s table series with Chef Matthew Roberts

Epoch Chefs’ Table experience takes place in their historic barrel room. These intimate wine dinners are on Friday evenings in October and feature five courses paired with a special selection of Epoch wines. Chef Matthew Roberts walks guests through the meal and explains how he selected the locally sourced ingredients in each dish to match the wines.

Fableist: Harvest 2022 fall release party

Fableist will host a fall eelease party (Oct. 8) featuring music from Silk Ocean Band and food from the Central Coast Pizza Trolley. Admission is free and Fableist wines are for purchase by the glass or bottle. Bring a lawn chair to enjoy the festivities. Also there will be a pumpkin carving party (Oct. 23).

Four Lanterns Winery: Harvest Month reserve wine tasting flight

A special Reserve Tasting is on offer all through October at the boutique family-owned brand of Four Lanterns. This special tasting will include their Reserve Merlot, Reserve Syrah, Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, as well as a special library wine.

Villa San-Juliette: 10-year anniversary party

Villa San-Juliette celebrates its 10-year anniversary (Oct. 21) with a special party honoring owners, Ken Warwick and Nigel Lythgoe, for this milestone anniversary filled with library and current release wines, passed apps, and a Surf & Turf dinner by Chef Roberto. In from Nashville to entertain is the acclaimed Music City Dueling Pianos.

Tablas Creek Vineyard: harvest vineyard tours

During Harvest Wine Month, precede a tasting with a tour focused on the energy of harvest, including a tour of the regenerative Organic Certified estate. Adjourn to an indoor tasting. The total time for this tour and tasting is approximately two hours and 15 minutes and reservations are required.

PasoPort/Per Caso: ‘Touriga Nacional’ dinner and vertical tasting

Join them for an evening (Oct. 7) enjoying one of Portugal’s finest grape varieties with a special vertical tasting of five vintages of Touriga Nacional from Per Caso and three vintages of Violeta Port from PasoPort, with dinner prepared by Chef Jeffrey Scott. Chef Jeffrey will create an exquisite dinner to complement this grape variety.

Go to pasowine.com for more information.

