Harvest of sparkling wine grapes begins in Paso Robles

Sparkling wine harvest starts three to four weeks earlier than wine grapes for still wines

– Sparkling wine producer Vino Vargas kicked off its 2023 grape harvest season with an early morning pick of its chardonnay grapes. The quality is exceptional, with a growing season that includes abundant winter rains and no significant adversities, according to the winery. The harvest started at first light in brisk 55-degree weather.

Sparkling wine grapes are picked earlier than still wine grapes because of the need for acidity and lower sugar levels. In most years, this means a harvest that starts three to four weeks earlier than wine grapes for still wines. The sparkling wine harvest is a clear marker of the harvest season’s beginning. “Our growing season has been steady with no major issues, and 2023 is going to be a great vintage,” said Pedro Vargas, winemaker.

Sommelier Vicky Vargas ceremoniously marked the event by sabering a bottle of Paso Doblé sparkling wine and sprinkling it over the grapes, while the rest went into glasses for the team to share. “This is such a special time for us, and we are thankful that nature and our vineyard team got us to this point,” said Vicky.

This year’s harvest marks a significant milestone for the Vargas’ who have announced their retirement from wine production and have placed their property and winery for sale. The vineyard’s legacy, however, continues with the harvest going to premium wine producer Caliza Winery and owners Carl and Pam Bowker. “We are very excited to be working with these high-quality grapes and look forward to sharing the special sparkling wine we craft for our End Of The Day line of wines,” said Carl Bowker, owner and winemaker at Caliza and End Of The Day.

The chardonnay comes from Vargas’ Chris’ vineyard, a block of chardonnay sparkling wine clone 38, named in honor of Vicky’s mother. The estate grapes were planted with plant material that originated in France at the world-famous Perrier Jouet Champagne house and was initially imported by Mumm of Napa County. After harvest, whole clusters are deposited in a pneumatic press, and the juice is gently pressed out for about two hours. The juice then goes into chilled stainless-steel tanks to be fermented into base wine, forming the basis for the traditional méthode champenoise production that Vino Vargas uses and which Caliza will continue.

“We’re proud to be working with Carl and Pam and happy to show people that amazing sparkling wine can be produced here in the Paso Robles region,” said Pedro Vargas, winemaker.

