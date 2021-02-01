Have a heavenly experience at Seven Angels Cellars

–Traffic flows steadily most days heading north on California’s Highway 101 from Southern California, towards the Central Coast Wine Country. As you approach Paso Robles, don’t overlook a hidden treasure of a winery in Templeton. About a four-minute drive off the freeway at Vineyard Drive, you will arrive at Seven Angels Cellars, a project of love by Greg and Pamela Martin, where you can look forward to having an experience satisfying all of your senses.

You will be warmly greeted by Pamela or Greg and wine hosts Denise Lowe, and her partner in crime John Dickey. You will be seated on the deck, overlooking rolling hills, pastures, century old California Oaks, and, of course vineyards: Welcome to a slice of heaven.

Growing up in California, Greg and Pamela were surrounded and intrigued by food and wine. During Greg’s time in the US Coast Guard stationed in the Bay Area, Greg had ample opportunity to explore California’s “other” wine country. Pamela a lifelong teacher, took courses in winemaking and biology while in college, always enjoying food and wine pairing, aided by her incredible palate. They married in 2008, and with a “blended” family of seven children, the name for their retirement project, Seven Angels, was born.

The experience

Greg, as winemaker, aided by Pamela’s finely honed palate, will tell you his philosophy of winemaking is “less is best.” Letting the barrels and natural process of fermentation and ageing bring out the nuances of the grapes, Greg’s goal is to create wines that are not only reflective of the specific terroir where the grapes are grown, but to reveal the individual characteristics of the grapes themselves. From my personal experiences, there is also this unknown ingredient that defines so many distinctive, small production boutique wineries: The owner’s individual personality. As you talk with Pamela and Greg, their eyes sparkling with excitement, you will experience that personality and enthusiasm in their wines. These are expressive, lively, fun wines, something to pour and enjoy with a hamburger on the patio, or with the finest filet mignon or lobster dinner at a fine dining establishment.

Enjoy your Rhône

Greg and Pamela specialize in Rhône wines, both single varietals and blends. Your tasting experience will be just that, an exceptional experience. Farming their own grapes, in addition to sourcing from selected vineyards, the Martins present you with an eclectic selection of wines, which also include Bordeaux and Burgundian wines. Depending on availability, you will be sampling enticing and diverse blends, such as their 2015 Grace, consisting of Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah and Sangiovese, or their 2013 Confession, a beguiling blend of Sangiovese, Merlot, Cabernet and Syrah. Of course, expect to also enjoy more traditional single varietals and blends as well.

Sip and relax

New Releases currently being poured include: Two whites and four reds. Seven Angels consistently received high ratings and awards—some recent recognition:

• 2015 Chosen One & 2015 Pinot Noir, Wolff Vineyard – Gold Medal: Central Coast Wine competition

• 2013 Confession & 2014 Chosen One – Gold Medal: OC Wine Society

• 2013 Chosen One – 93 points in Wine Enthusiast

Sip safely on the deck overlooking a pastoral landscape. Enhance your tasting with one of Pamela’s “safe snack” cheese and meat boxes and chat with Pamela, Greg, Denise or John. You will relish Seven Angels hospitality when you visit this award-winning winery in Templeton. Although reservations are not required, they are strongly suggested.

Seven Angels Cellars is located at 830 Templeton Rd., Templeton, Ca 93465. (805) 835-4054, www.sevenangelscellars.com.

Don Sonderling is a freelance writer covering California’s Wine Country lifestyle and culture, from the Central Coast up through the Napa Valley. He may be reached at: donsonderling@gmail.com

