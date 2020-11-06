Have you ever wondered what happens to your ballot after you drop it off?

–Have you ever wondered what happens behind the scenes to your ballot after you mail it or put it into the ballot drop box?

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office recently created a video of its staff showing the steps your ballot takes to be counted. See below:

For more information on SLO County elections, visit www.slovote.com/November2020.

Track your ballot

Now available for San Luis Obispo County, BallotTrax by i3Logix is a solution that tracks the status of every mail-in ballot and sends a series of proactive alerts to voters telling them where their ballot is in the election process from printed to accepted. “This gives voters peace of mind knowing their vote remains private and has been counted,” the company says.

Click here to see where your ballot is in the process: https://sanluisobispo.ballottrax.net/voter/

Share this post!

email

Related