Haze and smoke forecasted for the Central Coast this week 

Massive wildfires throughout the west are blanketing much of California in smoke.

Monday’s forecasted high is 102

–Paso Robles is forecasted to see triple digits on Monday and then significant cooling into the 80s starting Tuesday and for the rest of the week. By the weekend, temperatures should creep back up into the 90s. Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles. 

Hazy and smoky conditions will continue to blanket much of the Central Coast on Sunday into Monday as the northerly upper-level winds push smoke from wildfires southward, according to PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey. The smoke is expected to decrease by Tuesday, as the upper-level winds shift out of the west.

 

