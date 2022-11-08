Head football coach thanks community, players, and supporters

Letter from coach Matt Carroll

– As the head football coach at Paso Robles High School, I wanted to take a moment on behalf of our program and convey our gratitude as a team.

The community support we have as a program is truly first-class. Our community does an amazing job of helping our staff reinforce our values of hard work, respect, and dedication.

We had many community organizations and community members help our program along the way by donating to help with the operation of our team, and one of the best things our community provided were the team dinners where our players had a chance to share a meal and bond as a team.

Friday nights were amazing because of our fans, the support of our band, the color guard, our dance team, leadership, Crimson Crew, and our cheerleaders.

The Paso Robles Bearcats are lucky to have supporters like our administrators, custodians, medical staff, bus drivers, booster club members, athletic department personnel, radio broadcasters, security staff, BBQers, team moms, and so many others to help us on gameday and during the week.

I want to personally thank Principal Anthony Overton and Superintendent Dr. Curt Dubost for creating an atmosphere where extracurriculars and sports can thrive.

There are so many people behind the scenes who helped create an amazing setting for our students. The coaches in our program, parents, and the teachers in Paso Robles schools have made the experience of our players one of the best in California.

Our parents did an amazing job of putting the team first, our coaches worked hard to teach not only X’s and O’s, but more importantly, the values of hard work, dedication, and integrity – and we have a teaching staff who constantly motivates our athletes to become better students and better people.

There are so many people to thank for providing this amazing experience for our team. Please accept our heartfelt thank you. I want to personally thank our players who accomplished so much and became better men along the way.

Players win games, and we had three winning seasons in a row, but at some point this community will be yours to lead, and I think we are in good hands with the amazing young people you’ve become. The future looks bright in Paso Robles.

Thank you all for the support.

Sincerely,

Matt Carroll

Paso Robles High School Head Football Coach, English teacher

