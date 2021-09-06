Head-on collision in Atascadero causes numerous injuries

Suspect drove into opposing traffic in an apparent attempt to cause head-on collisions

–On Sunday at approximately 10:18 a.m., the Atascadero Police Department and Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to a reported injury vehicle traffic collision in the 13500 block of Highway 41. Multiple callers indicated a vehicle had caused a head-on collision and there were numerous injured parties. The Atascadero dispatch center was notified that the California Highway Patrol had received a number of calls reporting the driver of a silver Subaru had been driving recklessly and into opposing traffic in what appeared to be an attempt to cause head on collisions just prior to this incident.

Upon arrival, officers and emergency personnel located three vehicles involved in a head on collision. They confirmed that the silver Subaru appeared to cause the collision. Multiple patients were treated and transported by several ambulances. The suspect driver was also transported to a local hospital with major injuries.

The Atascadero dispatch center reported receiving calls from a number of witnesses reporting that the driver of the Subaru had intentionally driven head on into their lane of travel in an attempt to cause a head on collision. Based on the circumstances surrounding this intentional act, the incident is being investigated as an assault with a deadly weapon case. On-call detectives with the Atascadero Police Department’s Investigations Unit responded and are conducting the investigation at this time.

Additional information will be released when it is available.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is being asked to contact Investigations Sergeant Jeff Wilshusen at (805) 461-5051.

