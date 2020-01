Head-on collision reported at Cholame ‘Y’

–A head-on collision was reported Monday evening around 6 p.m. near the Cholame “Y” intersection.

It was reportedly a two-vehicle, head-on collision with extrication needed. Firefighters and medics responded to the scene. The vehicles involved were a gold Chevy Astrovan and a white Ford Aerostar Van.

No further information is available at this time.

