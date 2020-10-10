Health agency releases FAQ regarding return of K-12 in-person instruction

–The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Agency and Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Public Health Officer, has released guidance in the form of a FAQ document regarding the return of K-12 in-person instruction for schools in San Luis Obispo County.

According to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), now that San Luis Obispo County has been in the red tier for longer than two weeks, K-12 schools can reopen for in-person instruction. Schools and school districts must follow the guidelines and submit a reopening plan to SLO County Public Health Department to reopen. Even if SLO County moves back into the purple tier, schools may remain open, but may have other metrics to track and follow.

It is important to note, however, that schools may close intermittently, or classes may be required to quarantine if confirmed COVID-19 cases occur.

Click here to read the full Q & A and find out more about what this will mean for you and your family.

