Health department reports 10 more COVID-19 related deaths

Hospitalizations, ICU admissions and cases remain high

–The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today reported that ten more residents have died due to COVID-19. The individuals who succumbed to COVID-19 ranged in age from their 40s to their 90s. SLO County has added 278 cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday’s update, which brings the new cases over the last week to 623 and 14-day average to 116.

Today’s report brings the total number of active COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County to 1,039 and the total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 to 294. As of today, 51 SLO County residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 17 in the ICU.

“We are deeply saddened to share with you today that ten more members of our community have succumbed to this devastating and painful disease,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “This is extremely difficult news to share because behind these numbers are treasured friends, family and neighbors. I want everyone in our community to understand that you have the power to prevent more deaths when you get vaccinated, wear a mask in public, avoid crowds and stay home and get tested if you’re not feeling well.”

If you or a loved one are sick with COVID-19 and experience trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, inability to wake up or stay awake, or other emergency warning signs, seek medical care immediately.

Vaccines offer protection against severe impacts of COVID-19, including known variants, according to the public health department. More than 69.7-percent of eligible SLO County residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 61.7-percent are fully vaccinated. Vaccines are available at no cost at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, public health department clinics, and mobile clinics countywide.

To get a COVID-19 vaccine at a Public Health clinic in Paso Robles, Grover Beach, or San Luis Obispo, visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to choose your location, time, and vaccine type, or walk in during open vaccine hours. See hours and pop-up clinics at www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine. To find other vaccine providers, visit myturn.ca.gov or VaccineFinder.org.

Click here for detailed statistics.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related