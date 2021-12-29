Health department to host COVID-19 rapid testing event in Atascadero

Free rapid testing helps residents ‘Know before you go or gather’ this New Year

– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department will host a COVID-19 pop-up rapid testing event on Thursday, Dec. 30, for community members to receive a free COVID-19 rapid test before New Year’s Eve.

Rapid antigen tests will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Atascadero Lake Park Pavilion Community Room. (No tests will be conducted between 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to accommodate staff lunch time.) Approximately 150 tests will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis to those age two and older. Those under the age of 18 will need consent from a parent or guardian.

“It’s a good idea to get tested before any gathering, especially as we see cases increase, to ensure that everyone is as safe as possible,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Those who test positive will know they should isolate and protect their loved ones from COVID-19.”

No appointments will be taken for this event. If demand is high, it is possible that some residents may need to wait in line outside. Please dress accordingly, and wear layers to be prepared for inclement weather.

Free testing is also available by appointment at community testing sites in Grover Beach, Morro Bay, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo, with results generally available in about two days.

Masking is required in indoor public places in San Luis Obispo County and statewide. Vaccines — both boosters and primary series — are available at no cost at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, public health department clinics, and mobile clinics countywide. To schedule an appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov or VaccineFinder.org, or call (833) 422-4255.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19 or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

