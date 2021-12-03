Health officials encourage action to stay safe as Omicron approaches

Time-tested precautions can keep SLO County safer from all variants of COVID-19, says public health

– As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 (B.1.1.529) has now been identified in California, local health officials encourage San Luis Obispo County residents to strengthen their

protection against COVID-19 and avert a potential winter surge.

“It’s a matter of time before Omicron reaches our community and while this is not cause for panic, it is cause for action. There’s much we don’t yet know about it but we do know how to protect ourselves,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “While breakthrough cases are possible, it’s very likely that vaccines will provide protection against this variant. Now is the time to get fully vaccinated so you will be protected in the months ahead. If you’ve been fully vaccinated and are eligible, now is the time to get boosted. This will also protect you against Delta, which is still the dominant strain.”

With any strain of COVID-19, winter brings the potential for a surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths as colder weather drives more activities indoors, holidays inspire more gatherings, and other viruses like flu put pressure on the healthcare system. Vaccines remain an effective tool against COVID-19 and simple precautions like frequent handwashing and staying home when sick are also key, says public health. Masking continues to offer a strong layer of protection and is still required in indoor public places in SLO County.

“While it’s natural to feel frustrated and concerned at the news of a new variant at this unstable time, I want to remind our community that we are not powerless,” said Dr. Borenstein. “With Delta, we are already facing a variant that spreads more quickly than the virus that filled our hospitals last winter. We have tools we didn’t have then: life-saving vaccines and the hard-earned knowledge and tools to make this winter different.”

Officials are calling the variant, “heavily mutated.” The current vaccines are believed to provide at least some protection from the heavily mutated omicron strain, reports say, but officials have warned that many of these mutations could lead to increased antibody resistance and transmissibility, which could limit the effectiveness of the current vaccines. The symptoms of this variant are described as “extremely mild” by the South African doctor who first raised the alarm over the new strain, however investigations into the variant are ongoing.

Vaccines—both boosters and primary series—are available at no cost at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, Public Health Department clinics, and mobile clinics countywide. To schedule an appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov or VaccineFinder.org, or call (833) 422-4255.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related